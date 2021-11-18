Police investigating possible child abduction in Ferndale
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Ferndale — Police are investigating what they call a possible child abduction that happened Wednesday.
In a statement, investigators said that, because the investigation is ongoing, the only details they are releasing are:
► The victim is a Ferndale High School student who was recovered safely,
► The incident happened during school hours but did not happen on school property,
► Two suspects are in custody
► Ferndale police officers are working with the FBI on the investigation
