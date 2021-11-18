Police investigating possible child abduction in Ferndale

Ferndale — Police are investigating what they call a possible child abduction that happened Wednesday.

In a statement, investigators said that, because the investigation is ongoing, the only details they are releasing are:

► The victim is a Ferndale High School student who was recovered safely,

► The incident happened during school hours but did not happen on school property,

► Two suspects are in custody

► Ferndale police officers are working with the FBI on the investigation

