3 arraigned, 1 sought in Pontiac fatal shooting

Two teens and a mother have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last weekend in Pontiac, and authorities are seeking a fourth person, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The victim, identified as Maleik Gilmore, was found unconscious around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a GMC Terrain that had struck several parked vehicles in the 60 block of Ridgemont Drive, near the Cornerstone Townhomes.

Gilmore was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died.

Investigators learned the Pontiac resident had been selling drugs to the suspects and was shot as they tried to rob him, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Eric Burrell Jr., 16, and Torrion Wilson, 17, were arrested Wednesday in Saginaw by sheriff’s detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team with help from local police, according to the release.

Both were armed with loaded handguns at the time and face future felony gun charges in Saginaw.

The pair had "multiple juvenile contacts with law enforcement including car theft and resisting and obstructing a police officer," officials said Friday.

Detectives identified Burrell as the shooter. He and Wilson, who lists his home as both Flint and Saginaw, were arraigned Friday in 50th District Court on felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Judge Michael Martinez ordered them held without bond. A conviction for felony murder carries mandatory life without parole.

Burrell’s mother, Jennifer Wilson, 39, was arrested in Pontiac on Wednesday.

She has been arraigned on a charge of being an accessory after the fact – a five-year felony – for driving the teens and a third man, Demetrious Brox Jr., 20, from the area to hide them and avoid arrest, sheriff's officials said.

Brox is also Jennifer Wilson’s son and an older brother to Burrell, according to the release. Torrion Wilson is not believed to be related.

Jennifer Wilson is being held on $50,000 bond.

“This case is very sad because of the loss of life and the loss of the future lives of the individuals involved,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It’s also incredibly disturbing that the mother of two suspects actually was involved in driving them away from the scene of the murder. I am thankful for great police work that will hold these individuals accountable.”

Burrell, Torrion Wilson and Jennifer Wilson are scheduled to appear before 50th District Judge Rhonda Gross on Nov. 30.

Brox is facing felony murder and armed robbery charges. He has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading his arrest. Anyone with information can anonymous reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.