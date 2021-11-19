3 more suspects in Pontiac drive-by shootings charged

Pontiac — Three more men arrested Sunday when police took four others into custody in connection with a rash of drive-by shootings in the city dating to January have been charged with felonies, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Julien Stewart, 23, Deonta Metoyer, 21, and Darius Anderson, 27, all of Pontiac, were charged Thursday in 50th District Court in Pontiac with carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, according to authorities. Anderson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm-second offense, both five-year offenses, they said.

A judge set bond for Stewart, Metoyer and Anderson at $25,000 and scheduled their next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for Nov. 30, according to court records

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he thought the judge set bond for the three men too low.

"I am glad they are off the streets but extremely disappointed that when we catch people illegally carrying and using guns, and we believe they are persons of interest in other shootings, that their bond is only $25,000," the sheriff said in a statement.

Police on Sunday were conducting a sweep for four people connected to a spate of shootings that has plagued Pontiac since January.

During the sweep, deputies saw a vehicle coming and going from the same apartment complex where one of the fugitives was known to live.

They saw a group of four, including men later identified as Stewart, Metoyer and Anderson, leave an apartment and get into the car.

Each of the men wore full face coverings and at least one of them matched the description of one of the four police sought. Detectives followed the car and stopped it near Cherrylawn and Kennett in Pontiac after witnessing several traffic violations, authorities said.

One of the suspects told police there were several weapons in the car. They searched the vehicle and found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun; a .40-caliber Glock handgun with a 30-round magazine; and an Omni AR-15 pistol loaded with a 60-round drum magazine. Police also said a shell casing that matches those from other locations of the recent drive-by shootings in the car.

Detectives then arrested Stewart, Metoyer and Anderson. The group's fourth member was released, pending further investigation.

Bouchard said all three of the accused have had previous run-ins with the law.

Stewart has a marijuana possession charge from 2018 and Metoyer has been in court for drug possession, unarmed robbery and weapons charges, according to authorities. They also said Anderson has a criminal history that dates back to 2012 and includes convictions for multiple concealed weapons charges, being a felon in possession of a firearm, controlled substance possession and assault with a dangerous weapon. At the time of his latest arrest, he was on bond for a 2021 drug possession charge, police said.

On Sunday, local police and federal authorities arrested a total of seven men in connection with the drive-by shootings.

Three of the suspects were charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for a fourth, identified as Immanuel Gates, 19. He is wanted in connection with a Jan. 3 shooting that wounded a 19-year-old Sterling Heights man and a 21-year-old Rochester Hills man. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to Gates' arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP or 911.

