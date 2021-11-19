Ferndale couple expected to be charged in abduction of teenage girl, police say

Ferndale – A Ferndale couple is expected to face multiple charges in connection with the abduction Wednesday of a 16-year-old girl who was held prisoner for more than five hours, tortured and sexually assaulted, police said Friday.

Names of the couple were not released pending arraignment, which was expected Friday afternoon, Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi said during a press conference Friday morning.

Emmi said the girl, a Ferndale High School student, had stopped at a gas station on Pinecrest and Eight Mile at 11 a.m. when a 44-year-old Ferndale man forced his way into the vehicle at gunpoint. The girl was taken to an undisclosed location "outside our (Ferndale) jurisdiction" where authorities located her about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Emmi said. A 44-year-old Ferndale woman was also arrested with the man, Emmi said.

“There is no indication she knew either of the people or was targeted," Emmi said. "This (case) was random, extremely rare and scary.

“The goal was always to recover her and return her safely to her family,” Emmi said. “This could have ended much differently but for the instincts and quick actions of her friends.”

Friends of the girl became concerned when she didn’t show up for a class, Emmi said. They contacted her mother who in turn called police.

Emmi declined to answer specific questions about how the girl was located but credited the FBI and several Oakland County police agencies with assisting Ferndale police.

Emmi said the man is expected to be charged with eight counts of felony firearm; two counts of armed robbery; one count of torture; one count of unlawful imprisonment; and four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The woman, he said, is expected to be charged with aiding and assisting in the incident and being an accessory after the fact with armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

