Two teens sought after escaping Pontiac juvenile center, police said

Pontiac — The search is on for two teens who police say escaped the Children’s Village detention facility Sunday night — one of which faces multiple charges in a May drive-by shooting where three victims were wounded.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday night by detention center staff that a16-year-old, who is charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to murder; and a 15-year-old had escaped from the facility on Telegraph Road just south of Dixie Highway.

The pair had been working on a food service detail at Children’s Village about 7:40 p.m. when last seen, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Oakland County prosecutors had charged the 16-year-old in a juvenile petition with three counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with a March 21 shooting on the 100 block of Blaine Avenue. A 71- year-old Pontiac resident and a 24-year-old Waterford resident were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A third man, a 21-year-old from Waterford Township, was not injured.

The 16-year-old and another juvenile were charged in the shooting.

The 15-year-old is charged with car theft and two counts of hit-and-run in a May 17 incident in Pontiac. He is accused of stealing his aunt’s car and allegedly hitting several vehicles on Ferry Street before fleeing.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a yellow polo shirt, black khakis, a gray hoodie, and county-issued flip-flops, police said.

The 15-year-old is described as 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Authorities said he was wearing a black bubble-type jacket, a Nike jacket, an orange polo shirt, black khakis, and county-issued flipflops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and the caller can remain anonymous.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319