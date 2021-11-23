1 killed in crash on SB I-75 north of 8 Mile

Hazel Park — One person is dead after an early Tuesday morning car crash on southbound Interstate 75 north of Eight Mile, Michigan State Police said.

The freeway was closed for hours and reopened at about 7 a.m., officials said.

State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 3 a.m. A motorist lost control of his vehicle and struck the guardrail separating I-75 from the Eight Mile exit ramp. The vehicle stopped and blocked the freeway's right two lanes.

Police said the vehicle's driver got out of his car and was inspecting the damage when a second vehicle crashed into that car and its driver.

First responders pronounced the motorist who had been struck dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two people in the second car were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said a witness told troopers the second vehicle was speeding before the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez