Man sought in Pontiac double slaying arrested in Texas, authorities say

Pontiac — A man sought in connection with the killing of two men in Pontiac has been arrested in Texas, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Torris Neal Green, Jr., 27, had been wanted in the Nov. 4 fatal shootings of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30, both of Pontiac. Green was arrested Tuesday in Garland, Texas, by U.S. Marshals and is expected to be extradited next week for an arraignment in the two slayings, authorities said.

Green is charged with two counts each of open murder, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies were dispatched to an address on Johnson Avenue in Pontiac shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 4 on a report of multiple shots fired. Milton was found lying in the front yard. He died a short time later.

Inside the home, deputies found Crow’s body near the living room. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a Tuesday news release, Green has past convictions for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and intent to deliver a controlled substance.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319