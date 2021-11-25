Oakland County's chief probate judge charged with domestic assault

An Oakland County probate judge is facing a domestic violence charge, the county Prosecutor's Office confirmed to The Detroit News on Thursday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has charged Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen A. Ryan with domestic assault and battery, David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor, said in an email.

The Wixom Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon and found "probable cause" that Ryan of Wixom allegedly committed assault and battery against a man "with whom she had a dating relationship," according to the police release. The man had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The release did not indicate that Ryan was a judge.

The Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged Ryan with one count of domestic assault and battery. She was arraigned on the charge and "released on personal bond with release conditions consistent with the offense for which she was charged," the police release said.

Ryan, who was elected as a probate judge in 2010, was booked in the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday night and released at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

"The fact that Ms. Ryan is an elected official did not play any part in the charge that was authorized, and will not play any part in the handling or disposition of this case,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told WDIV (Channel 4).

The police release said department leadership and those from the Prosecutor's Office were in "regular contact" involving the incident.

"Both the Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office want the public to know that both entities have followed regular protocols and procedures for this arrest."

