Suspect in custody after two drivers shot, one fatally

Royal Oak — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot two women, one fatally, as they drove near the Royal Oak-Pleasant Ridge border Wednesday night.

Investigators say the passenger of a vehicle shot the driver in the head as she drove north on Woodward near the Interstate 696 interchange. After the vehicle crashed, the passenger walked away and opened fire on other passing vehicles, hitting three cars and wounding a woman in the leg, according to a Royal Oak Police press release.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 10:30 p.m. reporting a crash on Woodward, the release said. Officers from Royal Oak and Pleasant Ridge responded.

"Officers ... discovered the female driver was deceased from a gunshot to the head," the release said. "It appears the passenger of the vehicle shot the female driver.

"The passenger then exited the vehicle, fired at, and struck three other vehicles that were passing by the location," the release said.

When officers arrived on the crash scene, "gunshots were heard as vehicles were leaving the area of the accident."

The gunshots hit three vehicles, including that of a woman who was wounded in the leg. She was taken to William Beaumont Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"The suspect was quickly located in the area and taken into custody," the release said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

