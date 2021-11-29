Ferndale man accused of abducting teen girl will receive mental health evaluation

Ferndale – A Ferndale man accused of abducting a 16-year-old girl from a gas station earlier this month will undergo a mental health evaluation, a judge ordered Monday.

Kahlil Floyd, 44, is charged with kidnapping; four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct; unlawful imprisonment; two counts of armed robbery; torture and eight counts of felony firearm in connection with the incident.

The girl told police she was abducted at gunpoint by Floyd at a gas station at about 11 a.m. and held for five hours in an outdoor shed behind the couple’s Ferndale home, where she was gagged and bound at the ankles and wrists. Floyd also took her to a Farmington Hills apartment and when returning back to Ferndale, she was able to escape from his car, police said.

Jessica Quick, Floyd's girlfriend according to police, is charged with kidnapping, being an accessory after the fact, armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Quick, 45, a licensed mental health therapist for at-risk youth, was jailed in lieu of $1 million cash or surety bond. Her attorney, Bradley Friedman argued Monday for a personal or lower bond so she could be released to the custody of her parents pending trial. Friedman said Quick was in “fear for her own life” since moving in with Floyd in August, is suffering from “Stockholm syndrome” and unaware of what was going on with the young victim. Stockholm syndrome is when a captive begins to identify closely with the demands of his or her captor, according to Brittanica.

When arrested, Quick, who has a master's degree, described herself as “clueless.”

“Her friends and family described her as a completely different person since then,” Friedman said, noting she has no prior criminal history.

Friedman said there is nothing to indicate Quick would be a flight risk or a threat to the public if released to her parents, placed on house arrest and on an electronic tether. He argued her bond should be reduced to a personal bond, or $100,000 or 10%.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Tricia Dare opposed a bond reduction, noting under sentencing guidelines Quick is looking at between 81 months and 135 months if convicted as charged.

District Judge Joseph Longo agreed to lower Quick’s bond to $750,000 or cash surety with all the prior bond conditions. She is scheduled back in court on Dec. 13.

Floyd is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. Longo approved a request from Marsha Kosmatka, Floyd’s attorney, to have him referred for evaluations of competency and criminal responsibility.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319