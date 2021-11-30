Three dead, six hurt in Oxford High shooting; 15-year-old in custody

Oxford — Three students were killed Tuesday and six other people were wounded in an afternoon shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said.

The shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore, is in custody, McCabe added during a news conference. He is not injured.

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody," McCabe said, adding the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun. "The whole thing lasted five minutes."

McCabe said about 15 to 20 shots were fired and about 100 calls were placed to 911.

McCabe said a teacher is among those wounded.

The shooter, he said, appears to have acted alone.

"There were no other guns, no other shooters," McCabe added. "As far as we know."

McCabe said the suspect was arrested by a deputy detailed to the site and one who arrived on the scene. As for how the suspect got the gun inside, McCabe said: "We know, but I'm not going to say that right now."

The suspect has "already invoked his right to not-speak; he wants an attorney" McCabe said.

Emergency responders could be seen bringing stretchers near the school Tuesday.

A mass of law enforcement from across the region descended on the Oakland County school, covering roads with armed sheriff deputies, police vehicles, ambulances and other emergency personnel.

Helicopters hovered above Lapeer and Ray roads near the high school.

McCabe said students evacuated from the school were being reunited with parents or relatives in the parking lot of Meijer, 655 N. Lapeer Road.

Tim Throne, district superintendent, asked for prayers for students and families.

"Of course I'm shocked. It's devastating," he said during the news briefing.

Throne said he hasn't been briefed yet on the names of the victims. He declined to say why the school doesn't have metal detectors and said that he couldn't recall the topic ever coming up.

Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said he believes this is the first active shooter situation in Michigan in a school in the last four decades.

Shaw said there have been criminal shootings outside schools and cases of students bringing a weapon into school but he couldn't recall any prior active shooter situations before the one in Oxford Tuesday.

“This is the first one we’ve had as far as an active shooter goes from what I remember,” Shaw said. “And I’ve been here all my life.”

Lawmakers representing Oakland County communities released statements Tuesday expressing their grief and shock over the shootings.

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, called the shooting "simply horrifying."

"On top of an already difficult situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our students now have to face this traumatic situation in a place that is supposed to be a safe space for learning and growth," Bayer said.

“My heart goes out to all those involved. I am working with local authorities to understand all the information and provide as much assistance as my office can," she added. "I encourage anyone with information about this situation to share it with the police, and I thank our local responders for their swift assistance and response during this difficult time.”

Added U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, who said she is headed back to Michigan: "This is a dark & painful day for Michigan. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the three students who have lost their lives — they have received the worst news any parent can ever imagine.

"We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now. They will somehow have to make sense of one of their peers doing this to them."

John Lyman, public information officer for several fire departments in the area, said "60 units" were dispatched to the scene.

Timothy Waters, a spokesman for the FBI's Detroit office, said federal law enforcement is there in a support role.

At Lapeer Schools, about 16 miles from Oxford High School, officials say they are in "secure mode" as a precaution.

Oxford High School is located north of the city of Oxford and about 45 miles north of the city of Detroit, southeast of Flint.

According to MI School Data, Oxford High School has about 1,500 students this year.

Authorities are planning to hold another briefing at 5 p.m.