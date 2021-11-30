Authorities swarm family home of suspected Oxford High shooter

Oxford — The suspect in the deadly Oxford High School shooting has been identified by authorities as a 15-year-old sophomore.

His family lives in a 1,200-square-foot home less than a half-mile east of Washington Street, the main drag through Oxford. Authorities swarmed the neighborhood Tuesday evening, hours after the shooting and could be seen entering the family's home.

The Detroit News is not naming the alleged suspect because he is a juvenile who has not been charged. He has not been publicly identified by authorities.

In a 2017 article in a local newspaper, the boy appears as a bespectacled fifth-grader at an international baccalaureate school. At the time, he was part of a group of students working on a project about poverty and expressed sympathy for the homeless and hungry.

The teen suspected in the shooting that left three dead and wounded eight others was arrested Tuesday afternoon by a deputy detailed to the site and one who arrived on the scene. He was uninjured and in custody, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said during a news conference. The teen is being housed at Children's Village in Pontiac.

Authorities said he possessed a semi-automatic handgun and is believed to have acted alone in the spree that last roughly five minutes.

The students killed include two females, ages 14 and 17, and a 16-year-old male. The victims have not yet been identified, but the undersheriff said a teacher is among those wounded. Two were in surgery Tuesday afternoon and their conditions weren't known.