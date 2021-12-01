Funeral services set for Oxford high football player killed in Tuesday shooting

The Detroit News

Funeral services will be held next week for one of the four victims killed Tuesday in a shooting rampage at Oxford High School.

Visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old junior, will take place at Kensington Church, 4640 S. Lapeer Road, in Lake Orion, from 1-8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. A funeral service will begin at noon Tuesday, according to Lynch and Son's funeral home.

Myre was a tight-end/running back on the high school's football team and played on the varsity team since his freshman year.

The honor roll student died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed him to a local hospital, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news briefing late Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, was arraigned Wednesday on 24 counts in connection with the shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder and a terrorism charge. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Crumbley as an adult and he's being held in Oakland County Jail without bond.

The other three students killed in the Tuesday attack were: Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Six other students and a teacher were injured.

Authorities said Wednesday that Crumbley had recorded videos on his cellphone the night before the shootings and wrote in a journal recovered in his backpack of plans to shoot and kill students.

Myre was a beloved student and athlete at the school and recently was honored with a regional football award by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He aspired to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University or Texas A&M University, according to his player profile.

By late Wednesday, more than 103,000 people had signed an online petition seeking to rename the school's Wildcat Stadium in his honor.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.