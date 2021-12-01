Metro Detroit school districts cancel classes over social media posts in wake of Oxford

In the wake of a shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead, multiple Metro Detroit school districts are canceling classes Thursday amid reports of social media messages some have interpreted as threatening similar violence, officials said.

The Troy School District on Wednesday night said it had learned about a Snapchat message "where a student in Rochester speculated about a rumored threat to a school in Rochester or Troy. A similar message is being circulated throughout Oakland County replacing 'Troy' with the name of another district," spokeswoman Kerry Birmingham said in an emailed statement.

"Law enforcement has investigated this situation and determined that there is no validity to the rumor. However, additional rumors of threats have begun circulating, causing fear and anxiety for parents, students and staff."

The district has opted to cancel classes as well as all programs and activities "to exercise an abundance of caution," Birmingham wrote.

"We understand the very real pressure and fear that our students are feeling and know that our parents and staff are equally concerned. We are very thankful to the students who brought this to our attention. That was absolutely the right thing to do so that we could work with authorities to investigate and take appropriate action."

At the end of the school day Wednesday, Holly Area Schools "received multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area schools that had been posted on social media," sparking an investigation with the Holly Police Department, officials said in a statement.

Through interviews with students who shared the posts, investigators found "no source for the original threat, but instead several second and third-hand reports from individuals sharing what they heard others say," according to the release.

While there was no credible threats, classes are canceled Thursday and Friday "given the extraordinary circumstances."

Bloomfield Hills Schools also cited online posts for its closures slated for Thursday.

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority," Superintendent Pat Watson said. "We are in constant contact with Bloomfield Township Police who take every report or rumor seriously. We will follow up with you tomorrow with any updated information."

Rochester Community Schools plans to close its campuses for instruction, pre-K, Early On, Early Childhood Special Education, the Adult Transition Program and Services and evening activities Thursday, officials announced. The RCS Caring Steps Children’s Center will remain open.

"Nothing is more important than the well-being of our school community, and we are committed to doing all we can to keep students and staff safe," the district said.

"There have been rumors circulating on social media indicating that other high schools may be at risk of experiencing a tragedy similar to the one that occurred recently at Oxford High School. At Rochester Community Schools, we take all threats very seriously. All rumors continue to be thoroughly investigated by our local law enforcement. Although there appear to be no credible threats at this time, we are pausing in-person and virtual learning for the day out of an abundance of caution."

Warren Consolidated Schools announced on Facebook it would be closed Thursday along with extracurriculars but did not explain why.

Earlier Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Livernois said in a statement: "I encourage all of us to reinforce in our children that if they SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING to a trusted adult. Together, we are safer when we share information."

News of the closures came hours after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged in connection with Tuesday's incident and the Oakland County intermediate school district reported media posts alleging a copycat shooting planned for other schools.

An unsubstantiated threat also closed Mott High School in the Waterford School District on Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Lindberg said in a video posted on Facebook.

The district is "closely monitoring all communications and social media," he said.

"We were able to safely and effectively dismiss our students while we completed our investigation. Now the threat was ultimately determined to be not credible. But this was an example of how the safety protocols and procedures we have in place are indeed effective."

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan State Police Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske, who chairs the Michigan School Safety Commission, said administrators across the state were sent planning documents and informational resources to help them evaluate potential threats and implement preventative measures to mitigate threats.