Watch live: Oakland County prosecutor gives update on Oxford shooting

Pontiac — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is holding a Wednesday afternoon press conference where she is set to provide an update on potential charges in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and wounded seven.

In the span of five minutes on Tuesday, authorities said "15 to 20" shots were fired from a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun inside the school.

The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, was arrested. But he invoked his right to silence, as did his parents, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The teen is jailed at Oakland County Children's Village. Authorities executed a search warrant at the teen's home on Tuesday evening.

The Detroit News is not naming the alleged suspect because he is a juvenile who has not been charged. He has not been publicly identified by authorities.

Bouchard said late Tuesday that the teen used a pistol his father purchased on Black Friday, Nov. 26, in the attack.

The four students killed were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.

McDonald late Tuesday said her office had been in constant communication with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Oakland County Juvenile Court and other law enforcement bodies.

Her office, she said, was awaiting information and intended to "review it thoroughly and issue appropriate charges quickly."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the children who died, the children and teacher who were injured and their families, students, parents and staff at the school, and the greater community," McDonald said in a Tuesday night statement. "They all have my commitment and my promise that I will seek justice for each of them."