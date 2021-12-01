Boy, 17, the 4th to die in Oxford High shooting

Pontiac — A fourth victim has died in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, police announced Wednesday. Justin Shilling was 17. He died about 10 a.m. at McLaren Hospital in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says Oxford is a "quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered" Tuesday, when a 15-year-old boy allegedly pulled a handgun and shot 11 people, killing four classmates.

Bouchard will give a 3 p.m. update on the mass shooting.

School shootings are rare in Michigan, but as Tuesday proved, not impossible.

More:Shootings inside Michigan schools remain rare

In the span of five minutes, starting at 12:51 p.m., "15 to 20" shots were fired from a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun. Roughly 100 911 calls were made. Teachers, students and staff took cover in classrooms, and some jumped out of windows. Then police arrived and the suspect surrendered.

He was arrested but has invoked his right to silence, as have his parents, officials said.

More:Authorities swarm family home of suspected Oxford High shooter

Bouchard says the investigation will be a "massive undertaking," with upwards of 1,000 witnesses and victims to interview, along with many thousands of hours of surveillance footage and social media posts. He put no timetable on its completion, citing the amount of evidence and the need to do a thorough job.

As the investigation proceeds, the suspect is jailed at Oakland County Children's Village. And his parents have hired counsel.

More:'It was just terrifying': Students describe surviving Oxford High School shooting

Police also have identified Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, as the other three students killed in the rampage. Myre, who played football at the high school, died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed him to a local hospital.

More:Three Oxford High School students killed in shooting identified

In online tributes, friends said Baldwin was expected to graduate this year. She had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship.

"She was an artist who loved to draw, read and write. She was the eldest of three siblings," friends wrote.

Juliana, a freshman, was the youngest victim. She was No. 9 on the Oxford volleyball team and had been playing front row in volleyball since middle school.

Shilling had participated in golf and bowling at Oxford, according to the district's website. He was a co-captain of the bowling team this season.

Bouchard said an employee of the 911 center had a relative killed in the shooting but did not say which victim.

"This touches us all personally, deeply and will for a long time," Bouchard said Tuesday, vowing to "leave no stone unturned."

He said Tuesday night a 47-year-old was treated and discharged with a graze wound. Other victims remained hospitalized, including:

• A 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head, who was in serious condition.

• A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck who was in stable condition.

• A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg who was in stable condition.

• A 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her hip who was in stable condition.

• A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her chest who was in critical condition.

• A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds and was on a ventilator after surgery.