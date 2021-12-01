Suspect in Oxford high shooting to be held in Oakland County Jail without bond

The Detroit News

Ethan Crumbley calmly told a judge Wednesday that he understood the 24 criminal charges he's facing in connection with a shooting rampage at Oxford High School Tuesday that killed four students and injured seven.

Crumbley stood mute on the charges during a virtual arraignment before 52nd District Court Judge Nancy Carniak and the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Marc Keast, an assistant attorney for Oakland County, asked that bond be denied for Crumbley, noting a review of surveillance footage depicted Crumbley "methodically and deliberately" walking down the hallway, aiming at students and firing.

"What's depicted on that video, honestly judge, I don't think I have the words to describe how horrific that was," said Keast, who urged the judge to relocate Crumbley from Children's Village in Pontiac to the Oakland County Jail.

Scott Kozak, an attorney for Crumbley, said he'd leave bond to the discretion of the court. He objected to Crumbley being transferred to a different jail facility, noting "these are all allegations and he has not been found guilty."

Defense attorneys noted that Crumbley has been "cooperative" and he's on suicide watch at the juvenile center. The judge ordered Crumbley held without bond and relocated to the Oakland County Jail.

"It has been indicated that he will be in isolation and will not be in contact with any other adult inmates, but only that of sheriff deputies," she said.

During the video hearing, Crumbley was observed on the live feed seated at a large wooden desk wearing a green vest and a face mask. Crumbley's parents were present online for the virtual proceeding but said little to the court.

Lt. Tim Willis of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told Carniak ahead of the arraignment that the night before the shooting Crumbley "talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School."

Crumbley's cell phone, obtained by authorities through a search warrant, depicted a video made by him the night before the incident in which he talked about his plans, Willis noted.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced earlier Wednesday that she'd authorized multiple charges for Crumbley including first-degree murder and terrorism.

In all, Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The top penalty Crumbley faces is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Carniak set a probable cause conference for Dec. 13 and a preliminary examination is set for Dec. 20.