Three Oxford High School students killed in shooting identified

Oxford — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has identified the three students killed in Tuesday afternoon's mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Late Tuesday, authorities said Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, as the three students who lost their lives following a five-minute rampage at the Oakland County high school.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said their families have been notified and each family has been assigned a deputy to remain as long as they need and "to provide the protection they deserve."

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed him to a local hospital, Bouchard said in a 10 p.m. update on the investigation.

Myre, a junior and a running back on the football team, played on the varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student.

"Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate," his team posted in a tribute to him Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, nearly 30,000 people signed an online petition to rename the school's Wildcat Stadium after Myre.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

Eight others were injured in the incident that occurred just before 1 p.m., including seven students and a 47-year-old teacher who had a grazed gunshot wound to the shoulder. The teacher has been discharged from the hospital, Bouchard said.

Other victims include:

A 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head, who is in serious condition. A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck who is in stable condition. A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg who is in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her hip who is in stable condition. A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her chest who is in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head who is in critical condition. A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds and is currently on a ventilator after surgery.

"Tragically, it looks very tough for this young girl," Bouchard said about the 14-year-old.