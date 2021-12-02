Visitation for Madisyn Baldwin, Oxford High shooting victim, to be held this weekend

Oxford — The family of Madisyn Baldwin, an Oxford High School shooting victim, has scheduled visitation for the 17-year-old this weekend.

Baldwin, a senior, was expected to graduate this year. She had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship. She was the eldest of her siblings, Payton, Liam and Brinley.

"She was an artist who loved to draw, read and write," friends wrote in online tributes.

Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, Baldwin's grandmother, posted the arrangements Thursday to a GoFundMe page she set up for the family.

The visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 East Silverbell, in Orion. Funeral services were not publicized.

In lieu of flowers, Madisyn's family is asking for donations to be made in her name to “Autism Speaks.” Details can be found at autismspeaks.org.

As of Thursday morning, Baldwin's GoFundMe had surpassed its $30,000 goal for a total of $75,158 collected from 1,400 donations.

Mosqueda, whom Madisyn called GiGi, wrote early Wednesday that "This beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl was tragically taken from us all today leaving a huge hole in all of our hearts and lives.

"This horrific day could never have been imagined or planned for," she wrote while linking to Baldwin's GoFundMe page. "My daughter and son-in-law would never ask for anything during this time, however, I want them to be able to be with each other, their other children and family during this time without worrying about work, bills and arrangements."

In a Thursday update, Mosqueda thanked the community for their support.

"I would like to thank you all so much for your donations, emails, texts and shared posts…this means the world to all of them as a family!" she wrote.

Madisyn is survived by her mother Nicole Beausoleil (Jason Prieskorn) and father, Robert (Krystyna) Baldwin; siblings, Payton, Liam, and Brinley; and grandparents Tracy Moniz (Raymond Magnuski), Susan (the late Robert) Beausoleil, David (the late Shellianne) Baldwin, and Jennifer (Wes) Mosqueda, according to the funeral home.

Amanda Sierengowski told The Detroit News Wednesday she was an extended aunt who watched Baldwin grow up. Sierengowski's sister, Tarah Baldwin, is Baldwin's aunt by marriage.

Sierengowski recalled Baldwin winning at every card game she played.

"(Baldwin) actually drew my sister's tattoo, a memory Tarah will cherish forever," Sierengowski said. "Our entire family is shattered. Tarah, my sister, was Madisyn's best friend.

"We are all shattered."

