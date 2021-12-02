Police arrest student, 17, for bringing gun into Southfield school

Southfield — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after bringing a gun to school, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:30 p.m. to the Southfield Regional Academic Campus after the principal received a tip that the student was in possession of a weapon.

School resource officers and school administrators pulled the student from a classroom and escorted him to the office, according to authorities.

Officials said they found a pistol in the student's coat pocket. They said the gun had three bullets in the magazine, but no bullet in the chamber. The student told police he found the weapon.

Officers arrested the student and took him to the Southfield Police Department. He was later taken to Oakland County Children’s Village.

Investigators said it does not appear at this point the student had any other intent than to keep the weapon.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren has scheduled a news conference for later this morning to provide more details on the incident.

