Watch live: Prosecutor to discuss involuntary manslaughter charges for parents of Oxford High suspect

Pontiac — Oakland County's prosecutor has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the suspect's parents in the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four of his classmates and wounding seven others, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is expected Friday to discuss the charging decision at a noon press conference on Friday.

Her decision comes after the Crumbleys' son, Ethan Crumbley, was arraigned Wednesday in court on 24 criminal charges, including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A judge ordered the teen to be held without bond. If convicted, he is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Earlier this week, McDonald hinted her office may file charges against the teen's parents. Police said Crumbley's father purchased last week the gun his son used in the rampage.

Authorities accuse Ethan Crumbley of shooting at students and a teacher in Oxford High School shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday with a Sig Sauer Model SP 2022 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. Four students were killed and identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17. The teacher was grazed on her left shoulder.

Experts and prosecutors not involved in the case say potential charges filed in similar cases have included involuntary manslaughter and negligent endangerment, depending on what investigators uncover. But some experts also suggest it's rare for adult gun owners to be charged in relation to school shootings.

"Look, this will be really interesting. And in some ways, regardless of what happens here, I think the prosecutors are making a statement ... simply making a connection to criminal liability," said Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy.

"It's a strong statement that I hope people will pay attention to and get this message that, if you decide that you're going to bring a gun into your home and you have underage youth — particularly if they have issues — you better darn secure those guns."

There have been cases in Michigan and other states where parents under similar facts have been charged with involuntary manslaughter or negligent endangerment, noted Larry Dubin, a criminal justice professor at the University of Detroit-Mercy.

"These potential charges reflect the important need for parents of minors to properly safekeep guns to avoid a child from having easy access to the weapon and causing injury or even death to other people," Dubin said.

In one standout Michigan case dating to 2000, Jamelle James was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after a 6-year-old boy took a handgun that James had stored in a shoebox at the boy's home and took it to his school near Flint, fatally shooting 6-year-old Kayla Rolland of Mount Morris Township.

Parents in Wayne County have been charged with child abuse in other cases where their minor children gained access to unsecured weapons in the home and caused harm to themselves or another.

Michigan does not have laws requiring gun owners to secure their weapons when children are present in a home, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling for that to change.

Staff Writers Melissa Nann Burke and George Hunter and the Associated Press contributed.