Veteran Royal Oak lawman retires as chief, stays on as $65-an-hour consultant until May

Royal Oak — The city’s longtime police chief officially retired Thursday but will stay on with the city until May as a $65-per-hour consultant, City Manager Paul Brake said.

Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue, 52, was hired as a patrol officer in 1993, and after serving as deputy chief, he became the police chief in 2011.

Brake said to provide an orderly transition during the change in leadership at the Royal Oak Police Department, O’Donohue will perform consulting services for the City of Royal Oak through May of 2022. His retirement will begin immediately for both of his roles as the police chief and assistant city manager for the city.

Rumors ran rampant in Royal Oak in early November when O’Donohue quietly left office just a few days after a closed-door city commission session. O’Donohue served in the appointed post at the pleasure of the city commission and his contract was due to expire Dec. 5.

Deputy Chief Michael Moore will step into the role of interim police chief, effective immediately, Brake said. Moore will oversee the two main divisions of the department: staff services and patrol operations. Moore has been employed by the department for more than 20 years, during which time he has held the rank of patrol officer, field training officer, detective, task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, sergeant, patrol lieutenant, commander of the Professional Standards Unit and deputy chief.

“On behalf of the City of Royal Oak, residents and elected and appointed officials, I want to thank Chief O’Donohue for his 29 years of service,” Brake said. “The transition for Deputy Chief Moore into the interim police chief role will be seamless with his years of experience and leadership within the department.”

Brake noted during O’Donohue’s tenure, several important milestones were accomplished, including:

• The construction and completion of the new police station.

• A successful public safety millage proposal presented to Royal Oak voters in November, with the levy including up to 3.975 mills to support police, fire and emergency services.

• Promotion and selection of command officers who provide the current leadership structure of the Royal Oak Police Department.

He was elected by his peers to a leadership position in the Michigan Chiefs of Police Association, Southeast Michigan Association of Chief of Police, and the Oakland County Chiefs of Police Association.

Royal Oak will be conducting a search in the coming months for the next police chief to lead the Royal Oak Police Department.

“The Royal Oak Police Department is one of Michigan’s premier law enforcement agencies and it was the greatest honor of my life to serve as Chief of Police for the past 11 years,” O’Donohue said in a statement Thursday. “The decision to retire was not an easy one to make, but it is the right time for both the department and for me personally…”

