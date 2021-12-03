Boy, 13, arrested after alleged threat against Waterford middle school

Waterford Township — Police in Waterford Township on Friday announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly made social media threats against his middle school on Thursday, officials said.

After Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead and seven other people wounded, more than 60 school districts in Michigan have canceled classes due to threats.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Prosecutor Karen McDonald say there's been a "tidal wave" of school threats the last three days.

Waterford Police described the Thursday social media post as a "direct threat" to Mason Middle School. The post depicted a gun and was captioned: "Mason better watch out."

An investigation led to the arrest of the 13-year-old student, who attends Mason, police said. Police say that while interviewing the suspect and his parents, he admitted to making the threat.

Police arrested the teen and McDonald has charged him in juvenile court with "knowingly making a false report of terrorism," which is a 20-year felony in Michigan.

The boy is due back in court on Dec. 20 and will remain in custody until then, police said in a release.

