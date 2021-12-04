Family, friends gather for visitation for Oxford High School shooting victim

The Detroit News

Orion — Dozens of family and friends gathered at Modetz Funeral Home today to celebrate the life of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the four victims of the shooting at Oxford High School this past week.

The visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 East Silverbell, in Orion. Funeral services were not publicized.

Baldwin, a senior, was expected to graduate this year. She had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship. She was the eldest of her siblings, Payton, Liam and Brinley.

"She was an artist who loved to draw, read and write," friends wrote in online tributes.

In lieu of flowers, Baldwin's family is asking for donations to be made in her name to “Autism Speaks.” Details can be found at autismspeaks.org.

Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, Baldwin's grandmother, posted the arrangements Thursday to a GoFundMe page she set up for the family.

As of Thursday evening, Baldwin's GoFundMe had surpassed its $30,000 goal and raised more than $98,000 from more than 2,000 donations.

Baldwin's mother, Nicole Beausoleil, shared senior photos on Facebook captioned:

"My heart is breaking…my mind is clouded…My soul is shattered…my pain is undeniable….but my love for you is unconditional always and forever. ❤️ until I can hold you again."

Sarah Rahal contributed to this story.