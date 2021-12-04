Oakland County sheriff discusses events leading to arrest of Crumbleys at press conference

Pontiac — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Saturday to discuss the events leading up to the arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley.

The Crumbleys were found by police Saturday morning in a Detroit basement, about 50 miles south of their home, at about 2 a.m. — 12 hours, police say, after they were supposed to surrender, and 10 hours after they were to be arraigned.

"We activated a manhunt when charges were issued, to locate them immediately. (Federal partners and OC fugitive apprehension teams) went into action. Detroit police were amazing," Bouchard said at the press conference.

Both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The prolonged arrest process has led to finger-pointing between the sheriff's office, the prosecutor's office, and defense counsel.

Among the questions: Why were charges announced before an arrest was made? Why did police make arrangements for a surrender, rather than conduct a proactive search? If the suspects were not fleeing, as their attorneys insist, why were they found in Detroit by police, rather than turning themselves in?

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald described as "egregious" the alleged culpability of the Crumbleys in the school shooting.

Son Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces 24 charges and the possibility of life in prison without parole in the Tuesday shooting, which killed four students and wounded seven people, including one teacher. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 47.

McDonald said the parents illegally purchased the 9 mm Sig Sauer for a person too young to own a handgun, and left the gun where Ethan could access it.

After mentioning Ethan Crumbley's name once, at the Wednesday press conference announcing charges against him, McDonald has not used it again, calling him only "the shooter."

James and Jennifer were both given $500,000 bonds by Judge Julie Nicholson, who cited "concerns of a flight risk" in assigning the high bond. That's 10 times higher than the $50,000 bond requested by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, who contend the couple was not fleeing prosecution.

Police say the Crumbleys were to turn themselves in at 2 p.m. Friday, for a 4 p.m. arraignment at 52/3 District Court. Those arrangements were made through their attorneys.

Both the surrender time and the court date came and went, but the Crumbleys were nowhere to be found. By nightfall, the U.S. Marshals had joined the search effort, which ended early Saturday morning on Detroit's east side.

After their arrest, the Crumbleys were transported to Oakland County Jail for their 9:30 a.m. video arraignment. Prosecutor McDonald handled the bond hearing personally.

"We know James Crumbley purchased this weapon for his son," McDonald said. "These two individuals could have stopped it."

McDonald also cited alleged texts and social media posts from Jennifer Crumbley after her son was reported for allegedly looking up ammunition on his phone.

The mother allegedly told her son in a text "LOL...I'm not mad. You have to learn not to get caught."

McDonald's office has not responded to queries from The Detroit News, but in an appearance Friday night on CNN the prosecutor said: "The prosecutor’s office doesn’t arrest people."

A day and a half before the Friday press conference announcing charges against the Crumbleys, McDonald said she asked an assistant prosecutor in her office if police had “eyes” on the parents.

She said she was told police knew where the Crumbleys were.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said Friday that isn’t true.

“We didn’t even know they had been charged with anything until we were informed this morning by the media,” McCabe told The News.

