1 Oxford student remains hospitalized, another released Sunday after school shooting

Only one Oxford High student injured in Tuesday's school shooting remained hospitalized after a 14-year-old student was released Sunday, officials said.

A 14-year-old female student recovering from wounds to her neck and chest was released Sunday from Hurley Medical Center in Flint, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

As of Sunday evening, the last of the hospitalized students, a 17-year-old female, was in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the release.

Oxford High School sophomore Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring six students and a teacher in the Nov. 30 shooting.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, were killed during the five-minute mass shooting at the school; Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday morning.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shootings.

They have pleaded not guilty.