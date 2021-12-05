Nessel offers AG review of Oxford school shooting

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sunday morning her offer to conduct a review of the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in which four students were killed and seven were injured.

Nessel responded to a request from Oxford Community School District Superintendent Tim Throne of a third-party review of the incident and the events leading up to it.

"We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District and have offered the services of the Michigan Department of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the 11/30/21 shooting and the events leading up to it," wrote Nessel in a tweet.

"Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy."

Throne wrote a letter to "Wildcat Nation" on Saturday saying the investigation is needed "because our community and our families deserve a full, transparent accounting of what occurred."

"... Many of our parents have understandably been asking for the school's version of events leading up to the shooting. It's critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made," Throne's letter said.

"To that end, I've asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students."

The 15-year-old accused of the shooting, Ethan Crumbley, is being held in Oakland County Jail without bond and facing one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley was charged as an adult and is facing up to life in prison.

Crumbley's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were arrested early Saturday morning after evading police. The two parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and were given a combined $1 million bond.

Staff Writers Amelia Benavides-Colón and Jennifer Chambers contributed.