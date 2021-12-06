1 injured in shooting at Beaumont Medical Center in Lake Orion

One person was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting involving a robbery at Beaumont Medical Center-Lake Orion, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

The incident at the clinic in the 1400 block of Lapeer Road "occurred in the parking lot and the only victim we are aware of at this time is in transport to a local hospital," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"This is not an active shooter situation but businesses nearby have been told to lock down as a precaution until we totally clear the Beaumont building."

The facility was cleared by 5 p.m., according to the release.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told WDIV-TV (Channel 4) the incident appeared to involve a robbery stemming from a possible debt. The suspects fled.

The victim, who rushed into the building with a leg wound, is believed to be acquainted with the suspects, the sheriff said.

"The individual knew his robbers, and it's not something that was random in any way, shape or form," Bouchard said. "They were out in the parking lot. And what turned from, sounds like, from a payback of a bill turned into a robbery with a gunshot."