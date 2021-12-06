Arrest made after 'gun battle' at Pontiac pub leaves 1 dead

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend at a business in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said Monday.

The incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Duckett’s Sports Pub & Grill on Walton Boulevard.

Deputies found the victim with gunshot wounds, authorities said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at McLaren Oakland hospital, according to the release.

"It appeared as if two shooters were involved in a running gun battle in the parking lot," officials said. "Several businesses in the area had been damaged by gunfire. The employees of the bar stated that a fight had occurred outside. They reported hearing gunshots. The victim ran inside the bar and collapsed."

At least one suspect was arrested the day after the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said. More details were expected to be released Tuesday.