Man accused of jumping on girl, punching her mother in Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills — A 30-year-old Dearborn man has been arrested for allegedly jumping on a girl and punching her mother before riding away on a bicycle, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 190 block of Marais Drive for a report of a domestic assault. Marais Drive is near Avon and John R roads.

Deputies arrived and spoke to woman who told them a man had been jumping on her daughter before he fled on a bicycle.

She also said the man was her live-in boyfriend and they had an argument over money. During the fight, the man punched the woman multiple times, according to authorities. She told police the fight happened in front of her daughter.

Deputies located the man and arrested him without incident, officials said. They also said the woman, 31, refused medical treatment.

Officials also said the girl was removed from the home and turned over to her grandmother.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez