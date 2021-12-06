Oxford High shooting defendant gets court-appointed lawyer

Pontiac — A court-appointed attorney for a 15-year-old student charged in the Oxford High shooting said Monday she has talked with her client but declined to discuss their conversation.

Ethan Crumbley faces charges for the shooting in which four students were killed and six others and a teacher wounded inside the school that result in up to life in prison if he is convicted. Parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High shootings, but have hired two private attorneys to represent them.

"I have talked with him but haven't even received any discovery in the case yet," said Paulette Michel Loftin, who was appointed by court officials on request by her young client because he could not afford his own attorney.

"I really don't have anything to say at this time."

A probable cause hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 13 before Rochester Hills District Judge Nancy Carniak. He is held in the Oakland County Jail without bond because of the seriousness of the charges.

