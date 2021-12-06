Oakland Country offering free counseling after Oxford shootings

Pontiac — Free mental health and other assistance will be offered to individuals affected by the Oxford High School shooting last week, Oakland County officials said Monday.

The Oakland Cares Mental Health Counseling & Resource Events will offer on-site counseling, pastoral guidance and other resources Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The services will include parent support groups, school shooting resources, parent guidelines for helping youth after a shooting; discussing difficult situations with children, including violence; and information on suicide prevention.

"We will deploy every resource at our disposal to give this community what it needs to heal. But make no mistake, there are no students, faculty and staff who were left unscathed in this tragedy,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a Monday statement.

The mental health services events will be held in various locations to make it accessible to residents throughout the county.

They will take place from:

2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd. in Oxford.

2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church at 143 Oneida St. in Pontiac.

2-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd. in Southfield.

Licensed counselors and social workers will be available, including for private one-on-one sessions, as well as faith-based leaders.

Oakland Cares Mental Health Counseling & Resource Events will return to the Oxford community next week, date to be announced.