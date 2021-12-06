Services announced for Oxford High shooting victim Justin Shilling

Funeral services have been announced for Justin Charles Shilling, who died from injuries sustained in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that left three other students dead and injured seven more.

Visitation for Justin will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club & Banquet Center on 1 Champions Circle in Oxford. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.

Visitation is set again for Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc. at 43300 Garfield Road, Clinton Township.

A private burial will take place at The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford Township.

Justin, 17, was the second of three boys born to Jill Soave and Craig Shilling. He is survived by his brothers, Nathan and Clay.

"He touched so many people, from family to neighbors, classmates and friends and has left his mark eternally in all of our souls," his obituary reads. "It could be said that Justin burned brighter and exuded more energy than the average person, fitting a vast amount of love and experiences into his short life."

He was co-captain of his school's bowling team and was described as a "natural athlete" with a lifelong love for all kinds of sports.

Of the many places Justin worked while a student was the Independence Village, a senior living facility in the Waterstone Community in which the obituary said he was able to make friends with the residents while he helped care for them, according to his obituary.

"This is where he honed his skills of patience, kindness and being present, caring for the seniors either delivering their meals to their rooms or serving them in the dining hall, engaging them in conversation and making many friends," it said.

"To say Justin made an impression would be vastly understating his role as friend and companion to the seniors and staff."

Justin's girlfriend, with whom he shared "a very meaningful relationship ... basking in the experience of young love" took to TikTok to post a tribute to him which featured photos and short videos of the two together.

"justin was the most kind, selfless, warm hearted person. so thankful for the time i got to spend with you<3," her caption read.

Justin's family described him as a "hero" and announced that he became an organ donor when he passed away.

Funeral services will be live-streamed and Justin's family asked that people who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms refrain from attending in person and participate online.

Services are also planned for two of the three other students killed in the attack.

Visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old junior, began Monday at Kensington Church, 4640 S. Lapeer Road, in Lake Orion. Visitation continues from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at the church, and a funeral service begins at noon Tuesday, according to Lynch and Sons funeral home.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford for Hana St. Juliana. The funeral for Hana, a 14-year-old freshman and the youngest victim killed, will take place at 6 p.m.

Visitation for Madisyn Baldwin, 17, the fourth student killed, was held over the weekend in Orion. In lieu of flowers, Madisyn's family is asking for donations to be made in her name to “Autism Speaks.” Details can be found at autismspeaks.org.

