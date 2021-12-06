Oxford shooting survivor home: 'Strongest, bravest, most epic human,' mom says

The most recent Oxford High School shooting victim released from the hospital has returned home, according to a GoFundMe page created for her.

Phoebe Arthur was listed as among the six students wounded in a charging document that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed Wednesday against the suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old girl who had wounds to her neck and chest in the Nov. 30 attack was released Sunday from Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The GoFundMe for Phoebe featured an update the same day from the youth's mother.

"My sweet baby is HOME," Sandy Cunningham wrote, according to the site. "GOD IS GOOD. OUR COMMUNITY IS AMAZING ... lots of love to you all!"

The online fundraiser, which launched Dec. 1 to cover medical expenses, has garnered more than $76,000 of a $100,000 goal.

The site said Cunningham described her daughter as "the strongest, bravest, most epic human. She is a fighter."

GoFundMe lists at least eight campaigns helping the families of those wounded or slain in the shooting last week.

One, for 15-year-old Aiden Watson, launched Monday and aims to raise $25,000.

"Last week the unthinkable happened when on November 30th at 12:53 my sister got a phone call from her son, Aiden Watson, who was shot during the shooting at Oxford High School. As he was trying to run out of the high school with the help of a friend, he called my sister and screamed, “mom I’ve been shot. Help me.” Thankfully a friend of Aiden’s helped him escape the high school and run down the road," the organizer, Barbara Crumback, wrote in a post.

"This friend flagged down a stranger who drove him to safety and called 911 before my sister could get to him. Aiden is 15 years old and the day of the shooting would have been the first day he was in the water for the high school swim team as a freshman."

The Sheriff's Office said as of Sunday, all but one of the seven injured in the shooting had been released from the hospital.

The last still hospitalized, a 17-year-old female, was in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, officials said in a statement.

There are GoFundMe campaigns for two other survivors that launched last week.

One aims to raise $100,000 for Eli Mueller, a 14-year-old who was shot in the face, according to the site. More than $76,000 had been raised through Monday night.

"The bullet grazed his two fingers as it passed between them, went into his open mouth, hit and shattered 3-4 teeth, then out his right cheek below his ear," wrote the organizer, Michelle Carter-Johnston, a cousin of the teen's family. "This young man at the age of 14 will have to pause his teenage life to go through medical procedures and take time to heal in many ways."

Another has raised more than $93,000 of a $150,000 goal for Kylie Ossege.

"She was not only shot in the chest but she witnessed more than anyone should ever have to witness in their lifetime," according to the campaign post.

A separate fundraiser launched by an Oxford High graduate has gained more than $107,000 to cover funeral and medical expenses for the victims.

There are also campaigns to help the families of two of the teens who died.

The one for Justin Shilling, 17, has garnered more than $114,000.

Organizers have created two associated with Madisyn Baldwin, 17. One is for her mother, Nicole Beausoleil, and has raised more than $196,000. The other, created by her grandmother, has raised more than $102,000.

Meanwhile, services continue for the slain teens.

Visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old junior, started Monday at Kensington Church in Lake Orion. It continues from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the church, followed by a funeral.

On Wednesday, visitation for Hana St. Juliana, a 14-year-old freshman and the youngest victim killed, is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford. A funeral follows at 6 p.m.

Visitation for Shilling is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club & Banquet Center in Oxford. The funeral service is at 7 p.m. Visitation is set again for Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc. in Clinton Township.

Visitation for Baldwin was held last weekend. In lieu of flowers, the teen's family requested donations be made in her name to “Autism Speaks.” Details can be found at autismspeaks.org.