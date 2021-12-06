Red panda euthanized at Detroit Zoo following declining health

Royal Oak — A 16-year-old female red panda at The Detroit Zoo has been euthanized due to declining health, officials said Monday.

The panda, known as Ta-Shi, was euthanized Friday, they said. They also said the cause of her poor health was likely cancer.

"At an exam last week to try to identify the cause of recent weight loss, a large tumor was found in one of her lungs, as well as nonregenerative anemia," the zoo said in a statement." After medications to make her more comfortable did not seem to help, the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her was made."

Nonregenerative anemia is a condition in which the body fails to produce new red blood cells.

Ta-Shi was one of the oldest red pandas currently living in American zoos, officials also said.

During her 13 years at the Detroit Zoo, she gave birth to nine cubs.

She was a "a spunky panda who was adored by our staff, volunteers and visitors," they said. "She (was) a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to more than 20 pandas living today in other AZA-accredited zoos."

