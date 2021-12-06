Services for Oxford football player Tate Myre held in Lake Orion Monday

Lake Orion — Snow fell on mourners as they walked through brisk winds into Kensington Church on Monday to pay their respects to Tate Myre, the junior football player killed in a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Services for Myre at the church on 4640 S. Lapeer Road in Lake Orion were being held from 1-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday.

A funeral service begins at noon Tuesday, according to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors.

Someteens wore Oxford High School uniforms and arrived with their parents, teary-eyed, while others gave warm smiles to passersby in a full parking lot as they trickled in and out of the building. The shooting at Oxford High on Nov. 30 killed four teens and injured six others and a teacher.

A 15-year-old suspect, a classmate, is in custody, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts for other crimes. His parents also are jailed, charged with involuntary manslaughter for roles they allegedly played leading up to the shooting deaths. They have pleaded not guilty.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office vehicles surrounded a hearse parked outside, and officers stood watch at the church entrance.

Myre, 16, was a tight end and running back on the varsity football team who was described by his team as "beloved by all" and "great young man with a bright future."

"Tate had an absolute love for life! He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially at the Tikibar/beach at his home. He loved to hang out with his girlfriend Braydee and her family. He loved to hang out with his buddies and be a clown. He loved playing football and wrestling," his obituary reads. "He took pride in being a selfless leader on and off the field."

Myre played on the varsity team since his freshman year. He was honored with a regional football award by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in February.

He aspired to attend Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University, Wayne State University or Texas A&M University, according to his player profile, and had just returned from a visit to the University of Toledo the weekend before the shooting.

An online petition was launched after his death seeking to rename the high school's Wildcat Stadium in his honor. By Monday afternoon, it had nearly 260,000 signatures.

"Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School," petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

