Dearborn teens rob Royal Oak store, lead officers on chase, police say

Two teens are facing charges after police allege they robbed a Royal Oak business then led officers on a high-speed chase across Oakland County on Monday night.

Police received numerous 911 calls reporting an armed robbery at a Rite Aid on North Main around 7:20 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango, investigators said in a statement.

An officer spotted the car near Crooks and Vinsetta and tried to stop the SUV, but the driver sped off, according to the release.

The chase wound through Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy. At one point, one of the suspects tossed a gun out, authorities reported.

Troy police joined the pursuit, which ended in the Oakland Mall parking lot.

The 19-year-old driver and his passenger, 17, both from Dearborn, were arrested.

They are facing charges of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and larceny from a building. The driver also faces charges of fleeing and eluding police as well as possession of a synthetic narcotic, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (248) 246-3456.