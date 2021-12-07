Detroit woman, 35, dies after being struck while crossing 8 Mile in Southfield

Southfield — A 35-year-old Detroit woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Monday night while she crossed Eight Mile Road, police said.

Police officers were called at about 11:50 p.m. Monday to an area on Eight Mile west of the Southfield Freeway service drive for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

They found the victim and began efforts to save her life until medics arrived. The woman was then taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was crossing Eight Mile when she

was struck by a pickup truck. The pickup's driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Southfield Police at (248) 796-5408.

