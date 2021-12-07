Man charged in fatal weekend shooting at Pontiac pub

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Pontiac pub last weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Frank Derron Short was arraigned in 50th District Court on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, records show.

He remains held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

The Pontiac resident is accused of opening fire around 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Duckett’s Sports Pub & Grill.

Investigators said they believe Short shot Shedrick Knox, a 42-year-old acquaintance, multiple times as the man left the business.

The next day, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and detectives arrested Short as he walked around MotorCity Casino in Detroit, more than 30 miles from the scene.

"Once again our Fugitive Apprehension Team has taken a suspected murderer off the streets,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Reached Tuesday night, Jim Crane, the attorney representing Short, cautioned against assuming guilt.

"It’s a process and we’ll be able to show he’s not guilty of the charges as they are now," he said of the case.

Crane added he was waiting to receive what the county Prosecutor's Office has compiled so far in the incident. His client, he said, has been unemployed since last year due to the pandemic.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16. A preliminary examination follows on Dec. 21.