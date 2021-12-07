Oxford sets up drop box for cards to families of school's shooting victims

Oxford — The township of Oxford has set up an "Oxford Strong" drop box for people to send cards and letters to the families of the Oxford High School students who were killed — Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling.

People are also invited to leave cards and letters for the six students and one teacher who were injured in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting.

In a charging document that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the names of the wounded were listed.

The wounded students are Phoebe Arthur, John Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege and Aiden Watson. One unidentified students remains in the hospital in stable condition.

The teacher, who was identified in the charging documents as Molly Darnell, has been discharged from the hospital. Darnell, who had a grazed gunshot wound to her left shoulder, is an English Language Arts coach at the high school.

The drop box is located in front of the Oxford Township Hall at 300 Dunlap Rd.

The Oxford Community School District will pick up items inside the box and deliver all letters and cards to students and faculty.

"It's a way for people to let them know they are thinking of them," said C.J. Carnacchio, communications and grants manager of the Charter Township of Oxford. "I'm glad we are able to do it. People want to reach out. It is a very human thing to want to reach out and help your neighbor through a difficult time, and this box exemplifies that."

The drop box is reserved for just cards and letters. People are asked not to leave donations and gifts at or near the box. Documents or payments intended for the township are not permitted inside the box.

ngray1@detroitnews.com