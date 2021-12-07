Slain Oxford High student's family seeks acts of kindness in her honor

The family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of four Oxford High School students slain in a school mass shooting last week, has found a special way to honor her memory.

They are asking others to spread acts of kindness with the hashtag #maddymatters.

"A lot of people have been wondering and asking how they can best support Madisyn’s family during this time....," said Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, her grandmother, in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"...please share stories and/or pictures of your kindness - in an effort to keep Madisyn’s beautiful soul and spirit alive!"

Supporters have responded. A Facebook user posted a photo showing the hashtag on a stack of gift cards from Starbucks, where an employee said she often saw Baldwin.

While the user said she preferred performing good deeds anonymously, Baldwin "was a frequent customer at my store, so I will spread a little cheer today in her honor," according to the post.

Mosqueda also shared a link for a GoFundMe campaign she launched to help the family cover expenses.

It had a goal to raise $30,000. Through Tuesday night, donors had contributed more than $103,000.

The visitation for the 17-year-old aspiring artist set to graduate this spring was held Saturday.

Services were scheduled this week for the three others teens who died in the Nov. 30 shooting: Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Shilling's family said he became an organ donor. And an online petition aims to rename Oxford High's Wildcat Stadium after Myre, an acclaimed varsity football player.

Multiple GoFundMe campaigns also have been launched to help some of the victims wounded.

Oxford Bank, Oxford Community Schools and the Oxford Downtown Development Authority have launched the "Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund" to accept donations. Genisys Credit Union also established another account.

Oxford Township has set up an "Oxford Strong" drop box for cards and letters the community or others want to give to the families of the victims.