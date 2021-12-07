Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office: No shots fired at Walled Lake Central High

Walled Lake — No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported at Walled Lake Central High School following reports of an incident Tuesday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the agency has cancelled its response to the high school and deputies are investigating the source of a 911 call reporting shots fired.

They first reported at about 9 a.m. deputies responded to a report of shots at the school. Deputies received calls about shots fired at about at 8:30 a.m., according to officials.

The sheriff's office had multiple units at the scene along with other police departments that cleared the building.

School officials issued a statement on the district's web site that said the high school was locked down while deputies searched the building. They said one of the school's students overheard rumors of a threat.

"We quickly took action and notified our law enforcement partners who immediately responded and arrived on site to begin an investigation," the statement said. "No other buildings are impacted at this time. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available."