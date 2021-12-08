Oxford High to offer counseling, first organized student gathering since shooting

Oxford — The Oxford High School students are being offered their first structured gatherings since the Nov. 30 deadly shooting, Principal Steve Wolf said in a Wednesday message.

In the same note, Oxford Community Schools said it plans to offer its high school students counseling support Thursday.

The first gathering will be Friday night at Oxford Elementary School — 109 Pontiac Road in Oxford — from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. "for high school students who would like some structured activities and to just spend time together," Wolf wrote. "We will have police and staff on site, extra security measures, and professionally trained counselors and therapists will be available as well."

Friday is the same day K-8 students in Oxford Community Schools will return for a partial day of school.

"It is critical we continue to support one another, reach out and ask for help as we begin the healing process following the tragic events of last week," Wolf wrote. "That’s why we wanted to provide you with an update to some additional supports, activities and gatherings planned as our community continues to process and grieve."

School officials said they will make trained crisis counselors and trauma therapists available to the entire community from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Oxford Virtual Academy, 168 S Washington Street near Lincoln Street in Oxford.

The district is also offering virtual counseling through EMPOWERU, a social-emotional and mental health online partner of the Oxford Community Schools.

A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat remains available at 1-800-231-1127.

Futhermore, officials said the district will host 400 high school students on Dec. 13 at Top Golf in Auburn Hills. Students will be able to play and eat free of charge.

"We are grateful for their support and willingness to allow our OHS students to gather at their facility and enjoy each other’s company," Wolf's statement said. "This event will be for OHS students only, but we will have some staff on site, as well as police and professionally-trained counselors and therapists."

Details are still being worked out, officials said, and more information will be forthcoming.

The announcement came a day after the district said students at the high school will not resume formal classes until at least January.

