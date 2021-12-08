Police investigate sex assault on Oakland University campus

An Oakland University student was sexually assaulted on campus Tuesday, school officials said.

The attack was reported to the university's police department Tuesday. The victim told police the assault happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in a residence hall on campus. Police said the student and and the suspect are acquaintances.

Officials said the suspect is a man, about 21-years-old with brown eyes, black hair, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspect should call the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370‑3331.

