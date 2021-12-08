Threatening note found in Rochester Hills school likely not credible, police say

A threatening note found Wednesday in a bathroom at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills was not believed to be a credible threat, authorities announced, but the incident continued a trend of threats made against schools in the wake of the deadly Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

School officials alerted the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon of a note containing "disturbing language," said Undersheriff Michael McCabe in a statement.

"At this time we do not believe that this is a credible threat, however out of an abundance of caution Deputies are on scene investigating and School Officials are following their protocols to ensure the safety of students and faculty members," said McCabe shortly before 2 p.m.. Classes have since been dismissed.

"As a reminder, anyone that makes these kinds of threats will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement continued.

Authorities request that anyone with information regarding the note contact the sheriff's office at (248) 858-4911.

Numerous threats have been made since the mass shooting at Oxford High School last week that prompted many school districts to close and led to arrests and charges, in Oakland County and others.

“We have charged 18 youth in the last few days with crimes relating to school threats. Much has been written about these types of cases lately yet still these serious events continue to happen,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement Wednesday.

Police in Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion and Waterford Township have arrested teenagers accused of making threats or bringing weapons to schools.