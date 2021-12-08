Visitation begins ahead of funeral for Hana St. Juliana, youngest Oxford shooting victim

Oxford — Visitation services began Wednesday for Hana St. Juliana, the youngest victim of the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that left three other students dead and injured seven people, including a teacher.

Visitation began 10 a.m. at LakePoint Community Church at 1550 W. Drahner Rd. and will continue until 6 p.m., according to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors. A funeral begins at 6 p.m.

St. Juliana, 14, was a freshman and No. 9 on the Oxford volleyball team and had been playing front row in volleyball since middle school. She also played on the school's basketball team and made her high school debut the night before she was killed.

The Oxford women’s basketball program paid tribute to St. Juliana on Twitter, writing, "We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game... This season, we play for you Hana."

A 15-year-old suspect, a classmate, is in custody, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts for other crimes. His parents also are jailed, charged with involuntary manslaughter for roles they allegedly played leading up to the shooting. They have pleaded not guilty.

Tributes to St. Juliana also flooded the visitation and funeral announcement on the funeral home website, from people who said they knew her, and her family and those who said her story had touched them from afar.

"To Hana’s family, I’m broken for you and your loss," said one message. "Hana was a bright light and I’m so sorry she was taken from you. I wish there was something I could do to take away your pain."

St. Juliana's family is accepting donations, according to Lynch & Sons, through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to Steven St. Juliana's account at any Genisys Credit Union location or in a check made out to Steven St. Juliana and mailed to the Oxford Branch of Genisys at 120 S. Washington, Oxford, MI 48371.

For those seeking an electronic option, donations can be made via PayPal to @sstjuliana.

Any other fundraising set up specifically in Hana's name (via GoFundMe or other sites) is not authorized by the family, the funeral directors said.

Visitation and funeral services have been announced or held for the three other shooting victims.

Visitation for Tate Myre, a 16-year-old junior, began Monday at Kensington Church in Lake Orion. A funreal began at noon Tuesday, according to Lynch and Sons.

Visitation for Madisyn Baldwin, 17, another student killed, was held over the weekend in Orion Township. In lieu of flowers, Madisyn's family is asking for donations to be made in her name to Autism Speaks. Details can be found at autismspeaks.org.

Visitation for Justin Shilling will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club & Banquet Center on 1 Champions Circle in Oxford. Services will begin at 7 p.m.

Visitation is set again for Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc. at 43300 Garfield Road, Clinton Township.