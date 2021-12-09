Mass shooting survivors filing $100M lawsuits against Oxford Schools

Detroit — Survivors of the mass shooting at Oxford High School are filing two $100 million lawsuits against the school district and employees, lawyer Geoffrey Fieger said Thursday.

The announcement comes more than one week after prosecutors say Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old alleged shooter, killed four students while wounding six other students and a teacher.

Fieger filed one federal lawsuit on behalf of Oxford students and siblings Riley Franz, 17, a senior, and Bella Franz, 14, a freshman. Riley was shot in the neck while next to Bella during the attack.

That lawsuit accuses school officials of failing to stop an attack that inflicted physical and psychological injuries on students and marked the start of what is expected to be a flurry of lawsuits against the district in the wake of the country’s deadliest school shooting since 2018. Defendants listed in the federal lawsuit filed early Thursday include Superintendent Timothy Throne, High School Principal Steven Wolf, Dean Ryan Moore and unidentified counselors, teachers and staff members.

"The horror of November 30, 2021 was entirely preventable," Fieger said in a statement Thursday.

Fieger will discuss the lawsuits during an 11 a.m. Thursday news conference at his Southfield law office. Details about a second planned lawsuit by Fieger were not immediately available.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday chronicles several ignored warning signs, including threats posted on social media, and faults Wolf for downplaying dangers to students in the days leading up to the shooting.

Multiple parents alerted Wolf to the online threats on Nov. 16, prompting the principal to send an email to parents later that day, according to the lawsuit.

"I know I'm being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS…large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors,” Wolf wrote.

School district spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

The day of the shooting, the principal and superintendent reviewed Crumbley’s social media posts, according to the lawsuit. That included threats to kill people and a sinister quote posted on Twitter the night before the shooting: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.”

“Despite the posts and knowledge of threats of violence, defendant Throne sent correspondence and emails to parents at Oxford High School reassuring them that their children were safe at Oxford High School,” the lawsuit reads. “By virtue of defendant Throne’s actions, he substantially increased the harm to plaintiff’s Minors.”

The day before the shooting, an unidentified teacher spotted Crumbley searching for ammunition on his cell phone after his father bought him a Sig Sauer 9 mm semi-automatic pistol as an early Christmas present, according to police.

The teacher let Crumbley stay in class, alerted an unidentified counselor but failed to warn the school safety liaison officer, a deputy who works for the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the lawsuit alleges.

That same day, Crumbley met with the counselor and a staff member and he was allowed to return to school the next day.

“This action assisted with an acceleration of plans to effectuate his slaughter of classmates,” the lawsuit alleges.

The unidentified staff member “made a knowing and deliberate decision to not take any meaningful corrective action against Ethan Crumbley, increasing the risk that plaintiffs’ minors would be exposed to Ethan Crumbley’s acts of violence.”

The day of the shooting, an unidentified teacher found a note on Crumbley’s desk that included a sketch of a semi-automatic pistol and the counselor snapped a photo with her cell phone, according to Fieger.

The note read: “The thoughts won’t stop help me” and included a drawing of a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

A second unidentified teacher let Crumbley keep his backpack in the classroom, an apparent violation of school policy, a move that gave the alleged shooter “easy access to store a gun,” the lawsuit alleges.

After discovering the note, Crumbley was removed from class and sat in the school office for 90 minutes, with his backpack, while waiting for his parents to arrive at school, according to Fieger.

The unidentified counselor knew or should have known "such actions would further accelerate Ethan Crumbley’s murderous plans," according to the lawsuit.

