Last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim, 17, moved out of ICU

Pontiac — The last remaining hospitalized victim in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting was moved Thursday from the intensive care unit to a standard room where she will remain for up to six weeks during her recovery, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a release.

The 17-year-old Oxford High school student remains at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland where she will undergo rehabilitation for four to six weeks, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

The other six victims of the shooting had all been released by Sunday, including Phoebe Arthur who was listed as among the six students wounded in a charging document that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed Wednesday against the suspect, 15-year-old Oxford High student Ethan Crumbley.

The other injured victim was a teacher. Four students were killed in the attack.

Prosecutors have charged Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism charges.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have been charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

