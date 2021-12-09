Review of seized items from artist friend of Crumbleys could take 10 days

Oakland County Sheriff's officials said Thursday a review of items seized from an artist long friendly with the couple charged in the Oxford High School shooting could last more than a week.

Authorities on Monday executed a search warrant at the Troy home of Andrzej Sikora, shortly after he was questioned about James and Jennifer Crumbley.

"We have in our possession (two) cell phones, (two) tablets and one computer which are being forensically examined and could take up to 10 days to complete," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Sikora "has cooperated with our investigation," the release said.

Other updates were expected "when it is appropriate," the office said.

The husband and wife, whose 15-year-old son Ethan is charged in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and seven people wounded, were apprehended early Saturday in a commercial art studio linked to Sikora on Detroit's east side.

The Crumbleys sparked a manhunt Friday involving local and federal authorities when they failed to appear for arraignments after both were charged in connection with the attack.

Police had released a description of their Kia and were tipped to the Crumbleys' whereabouts by the building owner, who spotted the car parked inside his enclosed lot.

The artist's attorney, Clarence Dass, has said his client was unaware the couple faced charges and contacted police on Saturday.

“He (Sikora) had heard of the school shooting and texted Jennifer Crumbley to ask if they were all right,” Dass told The Detroit News on Tuesday. “On Friday, she contacted him and said they had received death threats and asked to meet with him at his studio. They wanted to put some distance between themselves and Oxford and the media, and wanted to wait to hear from their attorneys on what they should do next.

"He didn't know of any charges, but he was concerned about their safety.”

Sikora has said he left the couple at his studio at 5 p.m. to go home and told them to lock up when they left.

The Crumbleys each have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonies each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. They have both pleaded not guilty and are jailed in lieu of $500,000 bonds.

Their attorneys have insisted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office had not been communicative and the couple had planned to turn themselves in.

McDonald said the manslaughter charges are in part due to the Crumbleys having bought their son the handgun as a Christmas present, leaving the gun where Ethan could access it and not mentioning the weapon to school officials during a meeting about their son's classroom behavior.

The parents are scheduled for a Dec. 14 probable cause conference in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

Ethan Crumbley also is held in the Oakland County Jail without bond pending a Dec. 13 probable cause conference on 24 offenses.

Meanwhile, services have been held for the four teens slain.

Only one of the seven people wounded remained hospitalized Thursday. The 17-year-old girl "has been removed from the ICU today and moved to a standard room where she will remain for the next 4-6 weeks during her rehabilitation," the Sheriff's Office said.