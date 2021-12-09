Therapy dogs, no backpacks when Oxford's K-8 schools reopen Friday

Oxford Township — While Oxford High School will not reopen until at least January after the Nov. 30 shooting that killed 4 students, the district's kindergarteners through eighth-graders will return to class Friday for a half-day, the district announced.

But they will not be carrying backpacks, Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement.

Throne announced the half-day reopening in a letter to parents Thursday. Throne said therapy dogs will be provided at Oxford Community Schools for the rest of the year, and that every school will have a "team" of them.

"We are looking forward to seeing our amazing students, school employees and families again and we have a plan in place for a safe return to school," Throne wrote.

Throne said the district has "implemented multiple strategies and tactics" to ensure school safety. Every building will have police on-site. The district has also hired a security firm that will have in every building across the district.

"We encourage you to talk with your child about this so they are aware and prepared to see uniformed officers at their school starting Friday," Throne wrote. "Let them know they are there to protect them and help keep them safe."

Oxford Community Schools will also use a software called Gaggle, Throne wrote, to better monitor what is said and what messages are sent through school-provided technology.

"The software allows the district to work with law enforcement to ensure any potential online emergencies are immediately addressed," Throne wrote.

Backpacks are banned for Friday and all of next week.

"We will communicate more on this topic before the return from holiday break," Throne wrote.

Throne wrote: "To heal as a community, it is critical we support one another as one Wildcat Nation following the horrific events of last week."

Counseling will also be made available to "any staff member, student or family member in Oxford," Throne wrote.

Oxford High School students can get their belongings back next week.

Experts on trauma and mass shootings have recommended that students return to Oxford High School. Throne has said the building suffered physical damage during the shooting that would need to be repaired first.

